Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.63. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.45. The company had a trading volume of 258,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,129. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $132.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

