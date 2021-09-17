Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.28

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.28 and last traded at $132.18, with a volume of 2727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

