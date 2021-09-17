Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. UMB Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in UMB Financial by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 73.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $862,448. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

