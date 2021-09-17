Pareto Securities Upgrades Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $340.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

