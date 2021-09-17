Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Geoffrey Garrett Sells 3,898 Shares

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

