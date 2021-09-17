PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Up 66.4%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s stock price shot up 66.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.29%.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

