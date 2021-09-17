Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Down 57.1% in August

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. M3F Inc. raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBHC stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

