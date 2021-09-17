PayPie (PPP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $194.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. PayPie has a market cap of $1.58 million and $194.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00803441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046084 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

