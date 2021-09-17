PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report sales of $570.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $521.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $648.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $317.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $848,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.05. 2,089,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.