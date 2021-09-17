Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

