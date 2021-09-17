Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

