Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.

NYSE PFGC opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 151.69 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $115,000.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.