Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEYUF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

