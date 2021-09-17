Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s previous close.

PEY has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Shares of PEY opened at C$9.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.41.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$206,185.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,021,739.81. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$29,906.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,310.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,900 and have sold 117,921 shares valued at $842,126.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

