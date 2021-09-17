Phantasma Market Capitalization Tops $61.06 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $61.06 million and $607,085.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

