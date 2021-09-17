Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAR stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $627.62 million and a P/E ratio of 16.75.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

