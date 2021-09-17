Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $591.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $591.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,129.34 or 0.99927519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00071420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.17 or 0.00850583 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.58 or 0.00418924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00311253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00065478 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,289,312 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

