Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

GNRC stock opened at $440.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

