Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delek US in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

DK stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

