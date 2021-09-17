Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of PRU opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

