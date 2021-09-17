Piper Sandler Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

