Piper Sandler Weighs in on SkillSoft Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SkillSoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth $12,039,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth $4,186,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth $3,896,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

