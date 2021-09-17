Pizza Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $188,471.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001641 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.79 or 0.00960608 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

