Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 104,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,592,178 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.