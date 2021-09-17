Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Up 1.9%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 24,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 157,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 136.66% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Green in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Green by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Green Company Profile (NYSE:PLAG)

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

