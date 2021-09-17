Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Up 1.9%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 24,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 157,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33.
Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 136.66% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.
Planet Green Company Profile (NYSE:PLAG)
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
