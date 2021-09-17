PlatON Trading Down 8.7% This Week (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $31.83 million and $5.15 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatON has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00134134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,262,068 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

