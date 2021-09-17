Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,500. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after purchasing an additional 728,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

