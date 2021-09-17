Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0055 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $157,059.66 and approximately $25.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00121347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00175558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.53 or 0.07392673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.70 or 0.99701137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.58 or 0.00858793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

