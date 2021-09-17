PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

PMVP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of PMVP opened at $29.43 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,400 shares of company stock worth $12,266,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 143,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

