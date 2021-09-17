PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $473,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 155.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,382,479 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.