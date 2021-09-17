PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after buying an additional 228,559 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 91,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSWI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

