PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 999,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $16.68 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.