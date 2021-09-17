PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Energizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Energizer by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

