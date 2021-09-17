PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU opened at $34.21 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,249. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

