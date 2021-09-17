Polychain Monsters (PMON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.66 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $16.53 or 0.00034798 BTC on popular exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $55.52 million and $1.66 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,388,069 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,812 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

