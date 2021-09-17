Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,344.50

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,344.50 ($17.57) and last traded at GBX 1,344.50 ($17.57), with a volume of 2094310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,500.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,728.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

