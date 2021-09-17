Populous Hits Market Capitalization of $103.75 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $103.75 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00004108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

