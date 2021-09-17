Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 1,500 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.

PRCH opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $34,388,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $31,234,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

