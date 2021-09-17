PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $173,691.12 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $173,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,729,000 after buying an additional 294,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after buying an additional 70,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.