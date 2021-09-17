Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 52,840 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $197,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $427.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.79 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

