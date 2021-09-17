Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,310 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.29% of The Progressive worth $168,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Progressive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

