Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 2,643,300 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,232,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $135,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 44.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 32.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.