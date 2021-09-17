Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.23% of Pinterest worth $116,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,832.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 843,589 shares of company stock valued at $59,689,584. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

