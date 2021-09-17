Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $288,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $396.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

