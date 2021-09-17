Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,371,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.5% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,488.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,450.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,336.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

