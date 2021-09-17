Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $101.44 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 132,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $101,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $70.48 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

