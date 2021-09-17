Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $110.47 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 39,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $110,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.