Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $79.48 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $79,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

