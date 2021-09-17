Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $89.71 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,878,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,284,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $89,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

