Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,814. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter.

